Thousand Palms, Indio Power Outages

If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community.
Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished. "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...
A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...
