Thousand Palms, Indio Power Outages

Imperial Irrigation District says some customers in Thousand Palms, Indio and other Valley Cities are experiencing outages Friday evening.

They have crews in the area and are working to restore power.

A KMIR viewer in Thousand Palms said they have been without power since 3:30 p.m.

Just before 6 p.m., an IID customer service representative said they are aware of the issue and have crews dispatched.

There is no word on what is causing the outages at this time.

If you are an IID customer and do not have power call (760) 335-3640 or toll-free at 1-800-303-7756.