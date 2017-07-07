County to Receive Funds for Zika Detection Equipment - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

County to Receive Funds for Zika Detection Equipment

Riverside County, CA -

Riverside County supervisors are expected next week to authorize the Emergency Management Department to accept a $35,956 grant intended to cover the cost of laboratory equipment that permits health officials to identify carriers of the Zika virus.

The California Department of Public Health is providing the funds, which originated from a federal program, under an agreement with the county that ends on June 30, 2018, by which time the money is supposed to be expended.

According to the Emergency Management Department, the grant will pay for a QiaCube screening instrument and a Biorad microplate reader, which together facilitate reliable results of DNA and RNA screenings to identify the presence of Zika virus.

EMD officials stated in documents posted to the Board of Supervisors' Tuesday policy agenda that the laboratory equipment will "sustain current volume testing and establish statewide surge capacity for Zika virus disease should local transmission occur."

Up to 25 lab specimens can be tested on a weekly basis with the new gear, according to county officials.

Since Jan. 1, 2015, 16 county residents have tested positive for Zika, though all of the infections stemmed from overseas travel and were not the result of contact with disease-carrying mosquitoes in the U.S., according to the California Department of Public Health.

Zika is carried by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which can also spread Chikungunya and dengue, also known as "yellow fever."

Like mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus, Aedes aegypti must first feed on a host that's infected before they can pass on the disease, according to health officials.

Zika can be transmitted via blood transfusions and sexual contact, too, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Some people can host the virus without suffering symptoms, which include fever, rash, joint pain, conjunctivitis, muscle soreness and headaches.

Pregnant women are at highest risk, because their newborns can suffer exposure-related deformities.

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend...

