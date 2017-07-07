Indio Man Arrested for Possession of Drugs, Child Endangerment

A 27-year-old man is now behind bars after Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force agents located drugs in an Indio home.

After months of investigation into illegal narcotics sales within the city of La Quinta, the CVNTF identified a suspect associated with the sales.

Agents executed a search warrant at a home in the 81000 block of Jessica Way Thursday morning and located suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, approximately $1,000 in US Currency, and other items related to the sales of narcotics.

Francisco Velasquez was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail for possession of narcotics for sales and as well as child endangerment.

The juveniles were released to the care of family members.