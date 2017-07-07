Record Breaking Heat Hits Palm Springs, Indio, Thermal - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Record Breaking Heat Hits Palm Springs, Indio, Thermal

Posted: Updated:
Heat breaks records across Coachella Valley. Heat breaks records across Coachella Valley.
Riverside County, CA -

A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend.

A National Weather Service excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley, the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes Banning and Desert Hot Springs, and the valleys around Riverside took effect at 11 a.m. Friday and will last until 9 p.m. Saturday.

A less severe heat advisory for the mountains will run concurrently.

High temperatures Friday featured record breakers in the desert, including a 122-degree mark in Palm Springs, shattering the previous July 7 record of 117 degrees, set back in 1976. Forecasters thought there was a chance of possibly tying or breaking the all-time record of 123 degrees, but mercifully for the city's residents, Friday's high temperature held at 122.

In Thermal, temperatures reached 121 degrees, breaking a 1985 record of 118 degrees, while Indio reached 119 degrees, breaking the previous 1985 record of 117 degrees.

On Saturday, highs will range from 105 to 112 degrees in Riverside and the surrounding valleys, 94 to 101 degrees in the mountains, 112 to 117 degrees in the San Gorgonio Pass zone and 113 to 118 degrees in the Coachella Valley.

Cooler conditions are expected to prevail early next week, but isolated afternoon thunderstorms that will increase the risk of dry lightning may develop over the mountains, with the greatest potential Sunday.

The hot weather will raise the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as will the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat. Forecasters advised residents to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Authorities have also warned against leaving children, seniors or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in just minutes, even with a window partially open.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:47:47 GMT

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

  • Former Carl's Jr. Employee Says Punch Was Justified

    Former Carl's Jr. Employee Says Punch Was Justified

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-07 00:40:49 GMT

    A former Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr. employee said she quit because of how unsafe she felt from customers being aggressive and threatening workers. 

    A former Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr. employee said she quit because of how unsafe she felt from customers being aggressive and threatening workers. 

Powered by Frankly