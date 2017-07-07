Record Breaking Heat Hits Palm Springs, Indio, Thermal

A spell of extra hot weather sent temperatures across Riverside County soaring Friday, breaking heat records in the Coachella Valley, with the heat wave expected to extend into the weekend.

A National Weather Service excessive heat warning for the Coachella Valley, the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes Banning and Desert Hot Springs, and the valleys around Riverside took effect at 11 a.m. Friday and will last until 9 p.m. Saturday.

A less severe heat advisory for the mountains will run concurrently.

High temperatures Friday featured record breakers in the desert, including a 122-degree mark in Palm Springs, shattering the previous July 7 record of 117 degrees, set back in 1976. Forecasters thought there was a chance of possibly tying or breaking the all-time record of 123 degrees, but mercifully for the city's residents, Friday's high temperature held at 122.

In Thermal, temperatures reached 121 degrees, breaking a 1985 record of 118 degrees, while Indio reached 119 degrees, breaking the previous 1985 record of 117 degrees.

On Saturday, highs will range from 105 to 112 degrees in Riverside and the surrounding valleys, 94 to 101 degrees in the mountains, 112 to 117 degrees in the San Gorgonio Pass zone and 113 to 118 degrees in the Coachella Valley.

Cooler conditions are expected to prevail early next week, but isolated afternoon thunderstorms that will increase the risk of dry lightning may develop over the mountains, with the greatest potential Sunday.

The hot weather will raise the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as will the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat. Forecasters advised residents to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Authorities have also warned against leaving children, seniors or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in just minutes, even with a window partially open.