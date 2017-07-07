CV Task Force Arrests Palm Springs Man for Alleged Meth Possession

A Palm Springs man is behind bars for allegedly possessing Meth and other related items after officers searched his home.

Agents with the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Palm Springs Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3100 block of East Ramon Road Thursday.

In the home, agents located suspected methamphetamine and items related to the sales of methamphetamine.

41-year-old, Palm Springs resident, Jose Sepulveda was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail for sales of a controlled substance.

His bond is set at $30,000 dollars.