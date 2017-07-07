CV Task Force Arrests Palm Springs Man for Alleged Meth Possess - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

CV Task Force Arrests Palm Springs Man for Alleged Meth Possession

Posted: Updated:
Jose Sepulveda Jose Sepulveda
Palm Springs, CA -

A Palm Springs man is behind bars for allegedly possessing Meth and other related items after officers searched his home.

Agents with the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force with assistance from the Palm Springs Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3100 block of East Ramon Road Thursday.

In the home, agents located suspected methamphetamine and items related to the sales of methamphetamine.

41-year-old, Palm Springs resident, Jose Sepulveda was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail for sales of a controlled substance.

His bond is set at $30,000 dollars.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:47:47 GMT

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

  • Former Carl's Jr. Employee Says Punch Was Justified

    Former Carl's Jr. Employee Says Punch Was Justified

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-07 00:40:49 GMT

    A former Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr. employee said she quit because of how unsafe she felt from customers being aggressive and threatening workers. 

    A former Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr. employee said she quit because of how unsafe she felt from customers being aggressive and threatening workers. 

Powered by Frankly