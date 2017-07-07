Indio Home Half-Consumed by Fire - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio Home Half-Consumed by Fire

Posted: Updated:
Fire destroyed about half of an Indio home in the 46000 block of Padua Circle. Fire destroyed about half of an Indio home in the 46000 block of Padua Circle.
More than 3 dozen firefighters responded to the vacant home to battle the fire. More than 3 dozen firefighters responded to the vacant home to battle the fire.
Indio, CA -

Fire destroyed about half of an Indio home Friday.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 46000 block of Padua Circle, a cul-de-sac road just west of the Riverside County Fairgrounds.

Half of the single-story home was burning when firefighters arrived, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Thirty-one firefighters with nine engine companies on scene were able to contain the fire at 3:02 p.m., Cabral said.

No injuries were reported.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:47:47 GMT

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

  • Former Carl's Jr. Employee Says Punch Was Justified

    Former Carl's Jr. Employee Says Punch Was Justified

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-07 00:40:49 GMT

    A former Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr. employee said she quit because of how unsafe she felt from customers being aggressive and threatening workers. 

    A former Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr. employee said she quit because of how unsafe she felt from customers being aggressive and threatening workers. 

Powered by Frankly