Indio Home Half-Consumed by Fire

More than 3 dozen firefighters responded to the vacant home to battle the fire.

Fire destroyed about half of an Indio home Friday.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 46000 block of Padua Circle, a cul-de-sac road just west of the Riverside County Fairgrounds.

Half of the single-story home was burning when firefighters arrived, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Thirty-one firefighters with nine engine companies on scene were able to contain the fire at 3:02 p.m., Cabral said.

No injuries were reported.