Firefighters Battle Smoke, Flames at Coachella Home

Coachella, CA -

Fire ripped through a single-story Coachella home Friday, sending a thick plume of billowing black smoke into the air.

The fire was reported at 1:50 p.m. at a single-story home in the 51000 block of Douma Street in Coachella, near Bagdouma Park.

The two-alarm blaze was being fought by 39 county firefighters, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire, which was continuing to burn more than an hour later.

