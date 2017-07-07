Local Nonprofit Offers to Match Grant to Raise $40,000 for Indio Homeless Shelter

A Coachella Valley nonprofit challenged residents Friday to help raise $40,000 for the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, an Indio homeless shelter that also serves as a cooling center during the desert's scorching summers.

The campaign goal is $20,000 in donations, which the Auen Foundation will match.

"The Rescue Mission's slogan this summer is `Give Where You Live,' and that's exactly what we like to do," said Sherie Auen, the Auen Foundation's program director.

The foundation primarily serves senior citizens, who are among the most vulnerable during high-temperature days. According to the National Weather Service, a heat wave will keep the mercury hovering around 120 degrees this weekend throughout the Coachella Valley.

The Rescue Mission served as one of around 50 cool centers open to the public in Riverside County through the summer.

"In the summer, community needs and costs are greatly increased, yet donations generally decrease, so we have to make an extra effort this time of year to ensure that our organization continues to fulfill its mission of serving those in need," said Darla Burkett, CVRM's executive director. "When a community leader like the Auen Foundation steps up to help in this way, it is extremely meaningful to us. Not only does it show their confidence in what we are doing to help people, but it also increases our gifts from others, because people know that their dollar really means two as it's matched by the Auen Foundation."

The Auen Foundation matched $25,000 in donations last year during its inaugural "Open Your Heart 97 Day Challenge," which provided for more than 46,000 meals, 15,250 bed nights of shelter and kept 26 homeless children off the streets.