Disabled Vet Says He Was Tricked in Craigslist Sale

When Charlie Sharples had no more use of a trailer, his former home in the Horizon Mobile Home Park where he's lived for 10 years, he decided to give it away. He chose to give it away on Craigslist.
"For free, needless to say i got quite a few phone calls when you say free...that gets attention," said Sharples.
One woman in particular came to see the trailer several times and he says she was ready to take it off his hands. But not before he says he was taken advantage of by another woman.
"I found out I didn't know she was another woman, called and said she would like to come over and pick up the trailer, I thought it was the same woman so i said you're already scheduled to come between 6:30 and 7:30 tomorrow night," he said. "Anyways she showed up and she was different woman."
Sharples assumed she was with the initial buyer, the woman who had visited him several times before but after signing over the trailer to this second woman, sharples realized that wasn't the case.
"The real person showed up, Jill, and I told her what happened, she said I'm sure we can straighten this out," he said.
But the second woman would not back down on what she now owned legally. Sharples is a disabled marine veteran and says because of his disability and age, he was taken advantage of.
"I was fooled, I would've never given that away intentionally," said Sharples.
Police say if he wants the trailer back, he should head to court and get it back but he says it's not worth the time or money because the trailer was worth very little. Sharples just wants the rightful owner to have what was initially hers.
