Palm Desert Sheriff's Deputy to Donate Kidney to Former Colleagu - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert Sheriff's Deputy to Donate Kidney to Former Colleague's Son

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Alicia Lopez will be donating her kidney to Matthew Castleberry Jr. ,3, the son of a former Deputy Sheriff. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Alicia Lopez will be donating her kidney to Matthew Castleberry Jr. ,3, the son of a former Deputy Sheriff.
A Palm Desert sheriff's deputy will donate a kidney to a former colleague's 3-year-old son, a sheriff's spokesman said Thursday.

Former deputy Angelina Castleberry resigned from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to care for her son Matthew, who was diagnosed in utero with posterior urethral valves. The condition, a developmental abnormality in the urethra, has caused severe damage to the toddler's bladder and kidneys, forced him to undergo numerous operations, and required him to be on dialysis since birth.

Deputy Alicia Lopez, who is assigned to the Palm Desert Station, came up as a donor match for Matthew after he became eligible for placement on a donor list. She will be donating a kidney to Matthew later this month, after surprising the family with her test results, according to the sheriff's department.

The tot and his family will take a tour of the sheriff's station on Tuesday to meet with Lopez and other deputies.

    If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community. 

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    A former Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr. employee said she quit because of how unsafe she felt from customers being aggressive and threatening workers. 

