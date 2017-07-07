Coachella Valley Comes Together for Blood Drive Challenge - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella Valley Comes Together for Blood Drive Challenge

KMIR Patrick Price, Reporter
La Quinta, CA -

Coachella Valley residents will unite this weekend to help supply blood to local hospitals across the Valley. The Fifth Annual Nine Cities Blood Drive Challenge sponsored by Life Stream Blood Bank will take place in nine locations:

  • Palm Desert: Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Palm Desert Community Center, 43900 San Pablo Ave.
  • Coachella: Thursday, July 13, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
    • Coachella Senior Center, 1540 Seventh St.
  • Cathedral City: Friday, July 14, 12 to 6 p.m.
    • Cathedral City Library, 33520 Date Palm Drive
  • La Quinta: Saturday, July 15, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    • La Quinta Wellness Center, 78450 Avenida la Fonda
  • Palm Springs: Wednesday, July 19, 12 to 6 p.m.
    • 180 N. Luring Drive
  • Indian Wells: Friday, July 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Indian Wells Club Golf Resort, 44500 Indian Wells Lane
  • Rancho Mirage: Wednesday, July 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Rancho Mirage Public Library, 71-100 Highway 111
  • Indio: Thursday, July 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Indio Teen Center, 81678 Avenue 46
  • Desert Hot Springs: Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Desert Hot Springs Health and Wellness Center, 11750 Cholla Drive

As is the case at all "Nine Cities" drives, all donors receive a voucher for a complimentary, single-day admission ticket to Wet 'n' Wild Palm Springs, valid through October 15, closing day of the 2017 season; and a coupon for a free Jack in the Box combo meal. All donors also are automatically eligible to win a pair of Knott's Berry Farm tickets.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Palm Desert and all Nine Cities Challenge drives; appointments are suggested and may be made by calling 1.800.879.4484 or by visiting www.LStream.org

Blood banks nationwide are experiencing a summertime shortage of blood products to supply local hospitals. The "challenge" is the Coachella Valley's opportunity to step up to give the gifts of comfort, hope and life to others in need at this critical time of year.

LifeStream is the exclusive provider of blood products and services for Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center, JFK Memorial Hospital, Hi-Desert Medical Center, Palo Verde Hospital, and Bush Naval Hospital, Twentynine Palms.

