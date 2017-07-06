You Ask. We Investigate. ® Missing Couple's Last Messages

No one is hurting more than Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran's families. But both have a special circle of friends, who are also like family and an important part of their lives. And since they vanished on May 10, 2017, there's a void, one that can only be filled by Jonathan and Audrey's return.

Jonathan's group of friends say, their get togethers are just not the same without him, he is the funny one of the group and loves to dance.

"It's honestly been the longest two months, it's like everyday you want to wake up and have that good news you know," says Luis Camacho.

Even more baffling, it's not just the 28-year-old who vanished, his 26-year-old girlfriend Audrey is gone too. Her friends are worried sick.

"If she's in if she's cold, I don't know, that what kills me, like not knowing is what kills me," says Bertha Valenzuela, one of Audrey's closest friends. They've been friends since middle school.

According to the Indio Police Department's timeline sometime after 8:00 o'clock on a Wednesday night Audrey told her sister she was going to pick up Jonathan, who needed a ride after a trip back from Brawley with friends. Two days later they found her car abandoned on the side of the westbound 10 Freeway in Beaumont, near the Oak Valley Parkway exit.

Arturo "Tudy" Alvarez, Jonathan's best friend, who met him in the fourth grade at Landau Elementary School, in Cathedral City, then made that horrible call, telling Jonathan's mother, Mayra Torres, who lives in Alabama, her son was missing. That call that set off alarm bells.

"She said, 'What's wrong with Jonathan?' and I said, 'well we can't find him, we don't know where he is,' and she freaked out a little bit," says Tudy.

Since then Jonathan's friends have been trying to figure out what happened. They say Jonathan, the jokester of the group, as going back and forth with them on their social media chat like they always do, the night he disappeared.

"He'll like chime in here and there or we could make fun of him and he could take it, like that's our group like, like brothers, like a family," says Arturo "Tudy" Alvarez.

So when he didn't chime in that night after a funny text they got worried.

"Like ha, I'm making fun of you,' and he didn't respond, and I was like, 'oh great now I'm a jerk cause he didn't say anything,' and a couple hours later, I was like, 'hey, like he's not responding at all,' and then that's when I texted his roommate," says Donald Trujillo.

That roommate, Lucero Galingo, says she hasn't heard from him since she she left for work that Wednesday afternoon, "I checked his room and he wasn't there and that was a little bit strange just because he always came home."

Now she cherishes their last conversation, "I got to tell him, I love you see you later," says Galindo.

His friends say the online rumors about drugs and the unexplained trip to Brawley with a group of friends no one seems to know, bothers them.

"He had no other group of friends," says Tudy.

"This is a guy who when his 24 birthday he was scared cause we went to San Diego for a night and he was scared to get anywhere near Mexico, I mean," says Sean Cardenas, who is soon interrupted by Camacho.

"No they're going to kidnap me, I'm outta here," recalls Camacho Jonathan saying on that San Diego trip.

"We just don't buy the whole Brawley thing, like drug dealing, just out of character," says Cardenas who adds that Jonathan didn't even own a car, so it would have been near impossible for him to carry out that sort of lifestyle.

Audrey's tight knit group of friends also say the online gossip about her is hurtful.

"It's sad, it's sad because a lot of people believe a lot of those stories," says Valenzuela.

They miss their non stop social media chats, and all nighters outside the local coffee shop.

"We would just sit in the back of George's truck ... drinking coffee, talking, laughing and the security guard would pass by and just wave," she says they were there so much, they already knew the group.

Now they spend their time going over every Audrey text and conversation.

"We've sat there the three of us and we've tried to remember if she ever said anything that would kind of click," says Valenzuela.

Nothing makes sense. But one thing they do know for sure, she didn't leave on her own.

"I know she didn't leave, I know that,": says Valenzuela adding that all you have to do is see her last messages to see how excited she was about their weekend plans to see the fourth member in their group who moved out of town, "she was so excited to see Jesus on Sunday, she was so like, she was just waiting for Sunday to come around so I know she didn't just leave, like and she would never miss Mother's Day."

We also asked her about the mysterious Aaron who keeps popping up online with creepy posts, she says there is one Aaron but doubts there's a connection, "They weren't dating, no not that I know of and she would tell me everything."

Another friend who seems lost without Audrey is her pit bull Macie. Her parents say they often find the dog in Audrey's room pulling the covers off of her bed and waking in the middle of the night howling, cries that pierce the soul.

"Pets pick up a lot and sense a lot, and I know she misses her too," says Maria Moran, Audrey's mom.

Jonathan and Audrey's disappearance have left those who love them shattered. They're all praying their worst fears will not become reality.

"Come home, like it's, it's to me it's not real, I might be in denial but I didn't picture it this way." says Audrey's friend George Sanchez, who tried his best to hold back tears, but couldn't conceal the pain.

"I really feel in my heart that she is alive," says Valenzuela through tears.

Tudy shared his nightly prayer, "I pray to God, I pray to my Virgencita if he's out there to watch over him, him and Audrey and if he's not, that I hope he's with them."

We asked again, but investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, did not comment on the case. It is standard procedure, but the Homicide Division is now in charge of solving this case. They tell us it's because this allows them to use the vast resources in that department. But, if they know something, they're not saying.

If you know something that might help, they want to hear from you and you can remain anonymous. This is the phone number set up just to field tips and information about this case: (760) 393-3544. There is a reward $10,000 reward that was raised by the families with the help of the community.