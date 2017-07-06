ACT 1 Awards Scholarships to Health Care Students - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

ACT 1 Awards Scholarships to Health Care Students

Health care students at California Nursing Education Institute: Clashea Rivera, Amedsaid Macias, and Aaron Robles receive scholarship awards at the recent ACT 1 luncheon.
Rancho Mirage, CA -

The Aging Community Team of Coachella Valley – better known as ACT 1 – recently held their scholarship awards luncheon at The Brookdale Mirage Inn, presenting 10 heath care students with $500 and $1000 awards.

Many awardees are Licensed Vocational Nursing students at the California Nurses Educational Institute in Palm Springs (CNEI), which offered a matching challenge to ACT1 to raise $4000. ACT1 exceeded that goal through a number of fundraising events such as their annual Chili Cook-off, Mardi Gras festivities, and prize drawings.

This year awards went to CNEI students Jackie Gonzalez, Cassie Padilla, Ebony Brown, Tracie Love, Aaron Robles, Clashea Rivera, Amedsaid Macias and Leonardo Diaz-Ramirez. Awards also went to Joseph Xanitis, a certified clinical health technician, currently at Inland Career Education Center; and Alexis Kaitland Godinez, who has achieved five associates of the sciences degrees and will attend Pacific Oaks College in the fall.

Awards were presented by Act 1 Scholarship Chair Edwina Dirk, of CNEI; Act 1 President Mandy Calvano, owner of Custom Care Solutions; and Bridget Baumgartner, of CNEI. 

