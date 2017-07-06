Alleged Stolen Vehicle Suspect Steals Pickup Truck in Palm Deser - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Alleged Stolen Vehicle Suspect Steals Pickup Truck in Palm Desert, Crashes in Indio Following Police Pursuit

Posted: Updated:
Viewer Photo Viewer Photo
Viewer Photo Viewer Photo
Indio, CA -

An alleged stolen vehicle suspect took a pickup truck in Palm Desert, then led officers on a short pursuit into Indio, where the suspect crashed the truck into a traffic sign and was taken into custody.

The truck was reported stolen about 11 a.m. from the 77500 block of Country Club Drive, said sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz. Police later caught up with the suspect and attempted to stop the truck, but the driver took off, triggering a pursuit that involved sheriff's deputies and officers from the Indio Police Department, Munoz said.

The chase ended just before noon when the suspect crashed into the sign at the intersection of Avenue 43 and Golf Center Parkway, disabling the truck.

There was no word on whether the driver suffered injuries in the crash.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect Wanted in Salton Sea Homicide, 3 Others Arrested

    Suspect Wanted in Salton Sea Homicide, 3 Others Arrested

    Thursday, July 6 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-07-06 17:56:08 GMT
    Armando Taylor, wanted for homicide and conspiracy remains at large.Armando Taylor, wanted for homicide and conspiracy remains at large.

    An alleged murderer is on the loose and deputies need your help locating him. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Armando Taylor for his part in a murder of a 38-year-old man...

    An alleged murderer is on the loose and deputies need your help locating him. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Armando Taylor for his part in a murder of a 38-year-old man...

  • Local Business Loses $7,300 After Credit Card Fraud

    Local Business Loses $7,300 After Credit Card Fraud

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:56:57 GMT

    While many people took a long holiday weekend to relax, a pair of creative thieves were hard at work in Thousand Palms.

    While many people took a long holiday weekend to relax, a pair of creative thieves were hard at work in Thousand Palms.

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

Powered by Frankly