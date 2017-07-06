Alleged Stolen Vehicle Suspect Steals Pickup Truck in Palm Desert, Crashes in Indio Following Police Pursuit

An alleged stolen vehicle suspect took a pickup truck in Palm Desert, then led officers on a short pursuit into Indio, where the suspect crashed the truck into a traffic sign and was taken into custody.

The truck was reported stolen about 11 a.m. from the 77500 block of Country Club Drive, said sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz. Police later caught up with the suspect and attempted to stop the truck, but the driver took off, triggering a pursuit that involved sheriff's deputies and officers from the Indio Police Department, Munoz said.

The chase ended just before noon when the suspect crashed into the sign at the intersection of Avenue 43 and Golf Center Parkway, disabling the truck.

There was no word on whether the driver suffered injuries in the crash.