Prostate Cancer Patient First in Coachella Valley to Receive Ne - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Prostate Cancer Patient First in Coachella Valley to Receive New Cancer Treatment

Posted: Updated:
La Quinta, CA -

A local prostate cancer patient will be the first in the Coachella Valley to receive a new form of cancer treatment previously unavailable in the region.

The patient, whose name was being withheld for privacy reasons, will receive his first treatment utilizing the Spectra Optia technology on Friday at LifeStream Blood Bank's La Quinta Donor Center.

The treatment, funded locally by Desert Healthcare District, could only be utilized previously by Coachella Valley patients who had to go to Orange or Los Angeles to receive the treatment.

"The community owes a debt of thanks to Desert Healthcare District for funding this technology and ensuring that this process can continue to be utilized by local patients close to home," LifeStream president and CEO Frederick Axelrod said.

The district recently approved the purchase of an apheresis machine, which collects cancer cells from men with advanced forms of prostate cancer, treats them at a laboratory and transfuses them back into the patient. LifeStream officials say the reprogrammed cells will attack cancer cells after being returned to the patient.

