Special Palm Springs Council Meeting to Include Interviews for C - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Special Palm Springs Council Meeting to Include Interviews for City Boards

Posted: Updated:
Thursday's special council meeting will be held to interview and appoint applicants to the city's Planning Commission and Historic Site Preservation Board. Thursday's special council meeting will be held to interview and appoint applicants to the city's Planning Commission and Historic Site Preservation Board.
Palm Springs, CA -

The Palm Springs City Council Thursday will hold a special meeting that will include interviewing applicants for spots available on three city boards.

The 4 p.m. meeting at the Palm Springs Convention Center -- the city council chambers are still undergoing renovations to its audio/visual system -- will include interviews and appointments to the city's Planning Commission, Historic Site Preservation Board and Measure J Oversight Commission. Each appointment would be for terms lasting through June 2020.

The city council will also discuss the terms of a 386-unit housing development to be constructed across 126 acres, on the site of the former Palm Springs Country Club golf course, otherwise known as the Serena Park project.

The council is expected to discuss the terms of a development agreement between the city and PS Country Club, LLC., before making final considerations of the agreement on July 19.

The project was approved by the city council last fall.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect Wanted in Salton Sea Homicide, 3 Others Arrested

    Suspect Wanted in Salton Sea Homicide, 3 Others Arrested

    Thursday, July 6 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-07-06 17:56:08 GMT
    Armando Taylor, wanted for homicide and conspiracy remains at large.Armando Taylor, wanted for homicide and conspiracy remains at large.

    An alleged murderer is on the loose and deputies need your help locating him. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Armando Taylor for his part in a murder of a 38-year-old man...

    An alleged murderer is on the loose and deputies need your help locating him. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Armando Taylor for his part in a murder of a 38-year-old man...

  • Local Business Loses $7,300 After Credit Card Fraud

    Local Business Loses $7,300 After Credit Card Fraud

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:56:57 GMT

    While many people took a long holiday weekend to relax, a pair of creative thieves were hard at work in Thousand Palms.

    While many people took a long holiday weekend to relax, a pair of creative thieves were hard at work in Thousand Palms.

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

Powered by Frankly