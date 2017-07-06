Special Palm Springs Council Meeting to Include Interviews for City Boards

Thursday's special council meeting will be held to interview and appoint applicants to the city's Planning Commission and Historic Site Preservation Board.

The Palm Springs City Council Thursday will hold a special meeting that will include interviewing applicants for spots available on three city boards.

The 4 p.m. meeting at the Palm Springs Convention Center -- the city council chambers are still undergoing renovations to its audio/visual system -- will include interviews and appointments to the city's Planning Commission, Historic Site Preservation Board and Measure J Oversight Commission. Each appointment would be for terms lasting through June 2020.

The city council will also discuss the terms of a 386-unit housing development to be constructed across 126 acres, on the site of the former Palm Springs Country Club golf course, otherwise known as the Serena Park project.

The council is expected to discuss the terms of a development agreement between the city and PS Country Club, LLC., before making final considerations of the agreement on July 19.

The project was approved by the city council last fall.