Cathedral City Fire Returning to Staffing of Pre-Recession

It's been a long road to recovery since the great recession.

A new sign of improvements is more firefighters are working at Cathedral City again after serious cuts years ago.

"As of Monday morning at 0800 hours we upstaffed this vehicle behind me, truck 412 to 3 staffing," and Battalion Chief Eric Hauser says that's how it used to be before the great recession.

"Tough times for Cathedral City to include police and fire departments, we had employee layoffs with staffing reductions."

Their budget is now ten million, but five years ago, it was three million less.

"Back in 2012, we did go through a period of time where we had to close fire stations, and that was a significant negative impact on our residents in the city."

Hauser says they do still need to add more firefighters, "Our goal is to up-staff, the other two engine companies here in the fire department to 3 staffing as well."

Hauser wants to see the best for the city, and he's very invested after serving for nearly three decades with Cathedral City Fire.

"A lot of ups and downs, more ups than downs. It's been an honor to be a part o this fire department, I'm very proud to be a member, I'm proud to be a leader here, and I'm proud to serve the residents of Cathedral City."