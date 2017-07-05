Man Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary Charges in Alleged Palm Desert Hotel Spree

One of two young men who allegedly committed a series of room break-ins at a Marriott property in Palm Desert last month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to eight counts of burglary.

Francisco Segovia, 18, is accused along with Jeremiah Jackson, 21, of burglarizing rooms at the Marriott Desert Springs Villas, 1091 Pinehurst Lane.

Sheriff's deputies initially responded to a burglary at 11 p.m. June 10, but received multiple reports of additional burglaries throughout the following day, said sheriff's Sgt. Chris Willison.

After being identified as suspects, the Palm Desert men were picked up by deputies in Palm Desert last Thursday.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to the same charges Monday afternoon.

Both defendants are being held on $315,000 bail, and are slated to return to court July 13 for a felony settlement conference.