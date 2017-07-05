Man Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary Charges in Alleged Palm Desert - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary Charges in Alleged Palm Desert Hotel Spree

Posted: Updated:
Francisco Segovia, 18, pleads not guilty to burglary charges. Francisco Segovia, 18, pleads not guilty to burglary charges.
Indio, CA -

One of two young men who allegedly committed a series of room break-ins at a Marriott property in Palm Desert last month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to eight counts of burglary.

Francisco Segovia, 18, is accused along with Jeremiah Jackson, 21, of burglarizing rooms at the Marriott Desert Springs Villas, 1091 Pinehurst Lane.

Sheriff's deputies initially responded to a burglary at 11 p.m. June 10, but received multiple reports of additional burglaries throughout the following day, said sheriff's Sgt. Chris Willison.

After being identified as suspects, the Palm Desert men were picked up by deputies in Palm Desert last Thursday.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to the same charges Monday afternoon.

Both defendants are being held on $315,000 bail, and are slated to return to court July 13 for a felony settlement conference.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect Wanted in Salton Sea Homicide, 3 Others Arrested

    Suspect Wanted in Salton Sea Homicide, 3 Others Arrested

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:06:51 GMT
    Armando Taylor, wanted for homicide and conspiracy remains at large.Armando Taylor, wanted for homicide and conspiracy remains at large.

    An alleged murder is on the loose and deputies need your help locating him. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Armando Taylor for his part in a murder of a 38-year-old man...

    An alleged murder is on the loose and deputies need your help locating him. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Armando Taylor for his part in a murder of a 38-year-old man...

  • Teenager dies in Cathedral City Shooting

    Teenager dies in Cathedral City Shooting

    Monday, July 3 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-07-03 23:01:52 GMT

    Cathedral City Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a house on Tachevah Road early Sunday morning.

    KMIR Viewers tells us this happened at a house party. 

    Cathedral City Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a house on Tachevah Road early Sunday morning.

    KMIR Viewers tells us this happened at a house party. 

  • Coachella Valley

    Local Couple Hit By "Grandson Scam"

    Local Couple Hit By "Grandson Scam"

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-07-05 17:22:55 GMT

    Local couple Richard and Natalie, who have asked not be identified by their full name, lost more than $9,000 dollars after falling for what is being called the "Grandson Scam." 

    Local couple Richard and Natalie, who have asked not be identified by their full name, lost more than $9,000 dollars after falling for what is being called the "Grandson Scam." 

Powered by Frankly