Children's Discovery Museum Offers New Exhibits

Creative Builders, a new exhibit giving visitors the opportunity to build anything they can imagine with thousands of small blocks.

Visitors to the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert (CDMOD) will find more to explore than ever before this summer. New exhibits, exciting programming, and more make the Museum a "must-do" for area families and tourists alike.



Starting Saturday, July 8, guests of all ages can explore their inner architect or engineer with the launch of Creative Builders. Thousands of small wooden building blocks, jumbo ramps and rollers, and specially designed builder boards will make up the new exhibit area, which was made possible by a grant from the City of Rancho Mirage.



"We're going back to basics," said Carol E. Scott, Chief Executive Officer of CDMOD. "Every child should have the opportunity to freely explore and manipulate blocks in a variety of engaging, creative ways that strengthens educational development in all areas. When children play with blocks, the possibilities are endless."

In addition to the new hands-on exhibit, CDMOD is now home to a 320-gallon saltwater aquarium, one of the largest publicly view-able tanks in the Coachella Valley. Affectionately nicknamed "Rancho Mirage Reef" by Museum staffers, the tank is already full of life and will eventually become home to more than 15 species of reef fish and invertebrates from around the world.

In addition to the exhibits, CDMOD is adding to its weekend programming by opening the MakerSpace made possible by LOWE'S Home Improvement, for guided learning. Children, with the help of their adult and Museum discovery guides, will have the opportunity to use real hand and power tools and a variety of construction materials to engineer and build just about anything they can imagine. Enhanced MakerSpace activities will be available on Sunday afternoons, and participation is free with Museum admission.

Also, back by popular demand is Playing Together: Games. Kids and adults of all ages can spend hours learning and reminiscing together as they challenge each other to a game of skittles, or learn how to play chess using giant chess pieces.

Don't miss out on these exciting opportunities at the premier indoor educational attraction for children in the desert. For more information, call (760) 321-0602 or visit www.CDMOD.org.