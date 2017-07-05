Suspect Wanted in Salton Sea Homicide, 3 Others Arrested

John Taylor (36), Edgar Gerardo (46), and Michael Guerra (33) were arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail for Homicide and Conspiracy.

On Monday, July 3, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office was called to the 200 block of El Centro Avenue in Salton Sea Beach in reference to a dead person.

Medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene and found numerous injuries to the upper torso.

Sheriff's Deputies, with the assistance of United States Border Patrol Agents, searched the Salton Sea Beach and located three of four suspects.

John Taylor, Edgar Gerardo and Michael Guerra were arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail for Homicide and Conspiracy with a bond set at $1 million dollars each.

The fourth suspect Armando Taylor is still at large.

The victim has been identified by family as Adam Walker.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is urged not to contact him, but to call the Imperial County Sheriff's Office at 442-265-2021.