County Supervisor Says $800K Grant Will Be Used to Create Parks

County Supervisor Says $800K Grant Will Be Used to Create Parks in North Shore, Oasis, Thermal

County Receives $800,000 Grant for Eastern Coachella Valley Park Projects
Indio, CA -

Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said Wednesday that the county will use an $800,000 grant to create parks in the Eastern Coachella Valley communities of North Shore, Oasis and Thermal.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development awarded grants to create or rehabilitate parks or recreational facilities to local governments that have approved housing for lower-income residents.

Perez welcomed the news, calling it "a huge win for the eastern Coachella Valley communities and the futures of our youth."

"For the first time, all three communities are slated to have their own parks to provide recreational amenities for families and children to enjoy. This significant award will push these projects closer to fruition," he said.

Perez also said the establishment of parks in those communities continues the legacy of the late Supervisor John J. Benoit, who died last December following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"It was a priority for him to establish these parks for the benefit of families in North Shore, Oasis and Thermal. John would be really proud to see this," Perez said.

