Palm Desert Marriott Hotel Holding Housekeeping Job Fair - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert Marriott Hotel Holding Housekeeping Job Fair

Posted: Updated:
Marriott's Desert Springs Villas in Palm Desert housekeeping job fair. Marriott's Desert Springs Villas in Palm Desert housekeeping job fair.
Palm Desert, CA -

Marriott's Desert Springs Villas in Palm Desert will host a housekeeping job fair Wednesday, offering a number of job opportunities for prospective employees.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hotel will be conducting interviews for the positions of housekeeper and houseman/housekeeping aide.

Full-time positions start at $11.55 per hour plus benefits, which include medical/dental/vision, vacation and sick paid time off, a 401K plan, Marriott hotel discounts, carpool program and rewards.

Interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants are asked to use the main entrance to the hotel on Cook Street, between Country Club Drive and Hovley Lane. The hotel is located at 1091 Pinehurst Lane.

For questions, call the Housekeeping Department at (760) 837-4953.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella Valley

    Local Couple Hit By "Grandson Scam"

    Local Couple Hit By "Grandson Scam"

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-07-05 17:22:55 GMT

    Local couple Richard and Natalie, who have asked not be identified by their full name, lost more than $9,000 dollars after falling for what is being called the "Grandson Scam." 

    Local couple Richard and Natalie, who have asked not be identified by their full name, lost more than $9,000 dollars after falling for what is being called the "Grandson Scam." 

  • Teenager dies in Cathedral City Shooting

    Teenager dies in Cathedral City Shooting

    Monday, July 3 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-07-03 23:01:52 GMT

    Cathedral City Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a house on Tachevah Road early Sunday morning.

    KMIR Viewers tells us this happened at a house party. 

    Cathedral City Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a house on Tachevah Road early Sunday morning.

    KMIR Viewers tells us this happened at a house party. 

  • Coroner Identifies Man Who Died Following Bee Stings

    Coroner Identifies Man Who Died Following Bee Stings

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-07-04 19:06:58 GMT
    Gerardo Balbuena, 49, died after being stung by bees in Thermal field.Gerardo Balbuena, 49, died after being stung by bees in Thermal field.

    The coroner Tuesday released the name of a 49-year-old field worker who died in Thermal after being stung by bees....

    The coroner Tuesday released the name of a 49-year-old field worker who died in Thermal after being stung by bees....

Powered by Frankly