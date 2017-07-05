Palm Desert Marriott Hotel Holding Housekeeping Job Fair

Marriott's Desert Springs Villas in Palm Desert will host a housekeeping job fair Wednesday, offering a number of job opportunities for prospective employees.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hotel will be conducting interviews for the positions of housekeeper and houseman/housekeeping aide.

Full-time positions start at $11.55 per hour plus benefits, which include medical/dental/vision, vacation and sick paid time off, a 401K plan, Marriott hotel discounts, carpool program and rewards.

Interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants are asked to use the main entrance to the hotel on Cook Street, between Country Club Drive and Hovley Lane. The hotel is located at 1091 Pinehurst Lane.

For questions, call the Housekeeping Department at (760) 837-4953.