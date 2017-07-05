Dan Martinez Out As Indio City Manager; Effective Immediately - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Dan Martinez Out As Indio City Manager; Effective Immediately

Dan Martinez, City Manager, and the City of Indio part ways July 5, 2017.
Indio Hills, CA -

Effective today, Indio City Manager Dan Martinez is no longer holds the position.

The announcement came in a press release from the city which stated, "The City Council, together with City Manager Dan Martinez, mutually agreed to end their relationship as of July 5, 2017."

Martinez, a lifelong resident of Indio, graduated from Indio High School and attended College of the Desert, California State University San Bernardino and San Bernardino Valley College Extended Police Academy.

Since being appointed Indio City Manager on July 22, 2010, Martinez helped reestablished the reserve fund and fortified the City's finances, according to the City Council.  

"On behalf of the City Council, City employees and residents, we thank Mr. Martinez for his dedication and service to the City of Indio for the past seven years," said Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes.  

Martinez also issued a statement in the release expressing appreciation for the position and the community he has deep ties to.

"I thank the City Council for affording me the opportunity to serve the community where I grew up.  It has truly been an honor and a privilege.  I am extremely proud of the many accomplishments and advances that we have made during my tenure.  The City of Indio is a vibrant community that is on a healthy and strong financial path with an excellent team of hard working dedicated employees.  I sincerely appreciate and thank each and every one of them for their commitment and support during the past seven years."

KMIR reached out to the City of Indio for further comment; none was given.

