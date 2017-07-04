President Trump Supporters Gather For 4th of July

A group of about two dozen President Trump supporters gathered this afternoon at the Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs.

Decked out in Trump hats, shirts and even shoes, these Trump supporters celebrated the 4th of July by celebrating the President.

"It's a true independence day because this President is totally in independent of the Washington swamp," said Trump supporter Michael Ochoa.

The group gathered to talk about initiatives they all support.

"He's the first president that's actually shown so much love and support towards our law enforcement officers," said the July 4th for Trump organizer Michael Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz said he hopes public rallies like this will help people understand their point of view.

"We're hoping that we can get more people to understand exactly why our policies are so important to us, and understand that we're not here to fight and debate or riot or cause any problems for anybody," he said.

These President Trump supporters said they are happy with his policies.

"He kind of took a country in the last 100 some odd days, and he's put it back on the right track," said Trump supporter Tom Palzer.

Ochoa said he's the most satisfied with what President Trump has done for the economy.

"Stock markets are up. Everything he does, he seems to have America's heart... it's in his heart," he said.

But not everyone is happy with President Trump.

"I'm very disappointed. It just seems like he's totally taken the dignity away from the office of the Presidency," said Clinton supporter Karen Moceri.

People on both sides of the political spectrum can agree they want the best for our country.

"We're all good people, and we want good for our country and we want whoever's in office to succeed," she added.

