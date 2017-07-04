Local Couple Hit By "Grandson Scam"

Local couple Richard and Natalie, who have asked not be identified by their full name, lost more than $9,000 dollars after falling for what is being called the "Grandson Scam."

Richard and Natalie were at home one Sunday when they got a phone call.

"It was a private caller and normally I don't respond to those but something told me I should respond to it. And I picked up the phone," said Richard.

The person on the line claimed to be Richard's grandson.

"I said 'you don't sound like yourself.' He said, 'Well I have a bad cold." said Richard.

While posing as Richard's grandson, the scammer told him that he was in jail for a DUI arrest and begged him not to tell his parents. A second man comes on the phone claiming to be a public defender named Paul Mercen who gave Richard specific directions.

"He said you have to go to the Best Buy Store and purchase three separate gift cards each for fifteen hundred dollars," Richard said.

The scammer said the public defenders office reached and agreement with Best Buy that allows for gift cards as payment. At the time, the retired physician didn't think anything of it.

"There were five flags along the way I should have picked up on," said Richard.

But when it comes to their grandson, there is little they won't do. The scammer kept coming up with stories about why he needed more gift cards and after going to best buy for the third time, Richard got the bad news.



"The manager comes out and says, 'Sir, you have been scammed.' I said, 'no I have not been scammed.' He said, 'you have been scammed. This is a common thing we are aware of it. You have been scammed."

A feeling they wont soon forget.

"It is violation. It is violation into your life. How do you live in this world like this?" Natalie said.