Fourth of July Parades, Fireworks Shows Planned Countywide Today

Parades and fireworks celebrating America's 241st birthday are planned throughout Riverside County Tuesday.

Moreno Valley's "Fourth of July Parade" will get underway at 9:30 a.m. at Alessandro Boulevard and Frederick Street, concluding about two hours later at Towngate Avenue. The celebration will continue at 2 p.m. in Morrison Park, near the intersection of Dracaea Avenue and Morrison Street, where a "Family FunFest" is planned, complete with rock bands, a beer garden and kids' activities.

The city of San Jacinto's "Fourth of July Hometown Parade 2017" will start at 9 a.m. outside the San Jacinto Unified School District Office, 2045 San Jacinto Ave. Tractors, classic cars, motorcycles and military equipment will be included, led by members of each service branch, who will stop at Estudillo Mansion, 150 S. Dillon Ave., where there will be a daylong barbecue and music fest, followed by fireworks at nightfall.

At 10 a.m., the city of Temecula's "Star Spangled Parade" will be held, featuring the Temecula Valley Mounted Posse, Veterans of Foreign Wars, members of the American Legion, the Riverside County Fire Department, the Boy Scouts of America and other organizations. The parade will run south to north, from Old Town Front and Second streets to Mercedes Street and Moreno Road.

At 9 p.m., firework shows are slated at the following locations:

-- Banning, Nicolet Middle School, 101 E. Nicolet St.;

-- Beaumont, Stewart Park, Ninth Street and Orange Avenue;

-- Blythe, Colorado River Fairgrounds, 591 N. Olive Blvd.;

-- Canyon Lake, Skipper's Island, 22-200 Canyon Club Drive;

-- Lake Elsinore, off the levee, Lakeshore Drive;

-- Moreno Valley, Morrison Park, Dracaea Avenue and Morrison Street;

-- Palm Desert, Civic Center Park, Fred Waring Drive and San Pablo Avenue;

-- Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road;

-- Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino, Resort & Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive; (This show will be aired LIVE on KMIR)

-- Riverside, Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery, 14th and Pine streets;

-- Riverside, La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave.;

-- Riverside, Mt. Rubidoux Park, 4706 Mt. Rubidoux St.;

-- San Jacinto, Valley Wide Park, 901 W. Esplanade Ave.; and

-- Temecula, Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 30875 Rancho Vista Road.

In Riverside County, private parties are prohibited from using fireworks except in Blythe, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Indio, where so-called "safe and sane" fireworks, certified by the state fire marshal, can be sold to the public.

The devices are mostly pyrotechnics that do not explode or fly, including sparklers, ground spinners, fountains, snappers and caps. Municipalities can authorize firework demonstrations, and the county grants permits for shows in unincorporated communities.

Under County Ordinance 858, fines for illegally storing, transporting or setting off fireworks can range from $500 to $1,000. Any person who triggers a brush fire due to the illegal use of fireworks will be held responsible for all suppression costs.