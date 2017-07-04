Stolen Truck Hits Car, Crashes into Motel

The suspect was taken into custody.

No one injured after driver causes traffic collision and runs into building.

One person is in custody after crashing a stolen pick up truck into a car and then a motel on Tuesday.

The truck was in the Motel 6 parking lot on Indio Boulevard when officers spotted the stolen vehicle.

As officers were attempting to pull over a stolen vehicle, the driver sped out of the parking lot on to Indio Boulevard hit a car and crashed into the Ruta Motel.

After the crash, the driver left the truck, and a short foot pursuit began. He was caught moments later in a nearby building.

No one was injured. No word on the suspect's charges or identity.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.