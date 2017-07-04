Stolen Truck Hits Car, Crashes into Motel - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Stolen Truck Hits Car, Crashes into Motel

Indio, CA -

One person is in custody after crashing a stolen pick up truck into a car and then a motel on Tuesday.

The truck was in the Motel 6 parking lot on Indio Boulevard when officers spotted the stolen vehicle.

As officers were attempting to pull over a stolen vehicle, the driver sped out of the parking lot on to Indio Boulevard hit a car and crashed into the Ruta Motel. 

After the crash, the driver left the truck, and a short foot pursuit began. He was caught moments later in a nearby building.

No one was injured. No word on the suspect's charges or identity. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

