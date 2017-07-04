Stolen Truck Hits Car, Crashes into Motel

The coroner Tuesday released the name of a 49-year-old field worker who died in Thermal after being stung by bees....
The coroner Tuesday released the name of a 49-year-old field worker who died in Thermal after being stung by bees....
Friends and family of a slain teenager mourned him by holding a vigil at Panorama Park in Cathedral City.
That's on the same block as the house party where he was shot.