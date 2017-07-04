Coroner Identifies Man Who Died Following Bee Stings

Gerardo Balbuena, 49, died after being stung by bees in Thermal field.

The coroner Tuesday released the name of a 49-year-old field worker who died in Thermal after being stung by bees.

He was identified as Gerardo Balbuena of Thermal, the coroner's office reported.

Riverside County firefighters responded at 9:31 a.m. Monday to the area of Avenue 73 and Fillmore Street, where Balbuena was stung while working in a field and began suffering a medical emergency, April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Balbuena went into cardiac arrest and firefighters tried to resuscitate him, but he died on the scene, Newman said. It was unclear how many times he was stung.

The exact cause of death remained under investigation.

The family has set up a gofundme page to help with costs.