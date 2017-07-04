Vigil For Teenager Killed at Cathedral City House Party

Cathedral City Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a house on Tachevah Road early Sunday morning.
KMIR Viewers tells us this happened at a house party.
Cathedral City Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a house on Tachevah Road early Sunday morning.
KMIR Viewers tells us this happened at a house party.
A field worker died in Thermal Monday after being stung by bees. Riverside County firefighters responded at 9:31 a.m. to the area of Avenue 73 and Fillmore Street...
A field worker died in Thermal Monday after being stung by bees. Riverside County firefighters responded at 9:31 a.m. to the area of Avenue 73 and Fillmore Street...
Bono's Restaurant, the former restaurant of Sonny Bono, along with the adjoining tennis courts will be demolished to make way for a new condominium complex in Palm Springs.
Bono's Restaurant, the former restaurant of Sonny Bono, along with the adjoining tennis courts will be demolished to make way for a new condominium complex in Palm Springs.