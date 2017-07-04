Vigil For Teenager Killed at Cathedral City House Party

Friends and family of a slain teenager mourned him by holding a vigil at Panorama Park in Cathedral City.

That's on the same block as the house party where he was shot.

Emotional moments as a vigil shines a light on the memory of 19-year-old Solomon Patrick.

He was shot to death early Sunday morning.

"I did hear a lot about that night, and the details are gruesome."

Solomon's cousin, Shy Long, is heartbroken.

They were the same age, went to the same high school, went to prom together.

"Solomon was a good kid. There was no need for him to die like that, this violence needs to stop," said Long.

He touched many lives.

"He was so positive, always dancing, always so happy. Just a positive vibe to be around, and I don't understand why someone would want to do this," said Solomon's friend, Hailey Brock.

Solomon graduated in 2016 from Desert Hot Springs High School, and he was a running back for the Golden Eagles.

Friends say he had a bright future, which was cut short.

Patrick was shot when an argument broke out at a party.

"I know it was a big pool party, I saw his Snapchat, I was invited to the party, I just didn't go. Thank God," said Solomon's friend, Marissa Abreo.

Cathedral City Police tell us the fight started at a different house party that they broke up.

"Somehow Patrick's group ended up on Tachevah, and the other group somehow made its way over there, the altercation continued until guns were produced, and the shooting took place.... We don't have any reason to believe based on the information that it was a gang related issue," said Commander Julio Luna with CCPD.

Three suspects are still on the run.

They're all believed to be teenagers or young adults.

"I hope they're caught, and he deserves justice. I know somebody knows something, I know somebody knows something," said Hailey.

"We send our condolences and I hope he gets justice, he deserves it," said Marissa.

Meanwhile, dozens came together to remember, to memorialize and to mourn.