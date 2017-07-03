Condos to Replace Former Sonny Bono Restaurant

What was once the restaurant of former Palm Springs Mayor Sonny Bono is being demolished to make way for a new condominium complex.

Developer Dennis Cunningham and his company Palm Springs Modern Homes are in the preliminary stages of a project that when completed will consist of eight buildings with 64 two-story condominiums.

The development will be called '64 At The Riv'. Early estimations are the units will be priced between $200,000-$300,000 dollars. No word yet on when the project will be completed. A website for the complex is scheduled to be up in about a month.

Renee Brown, Associate Curator for the Palm Springs Historical Society, recounts what Bono's Restaurant was like in it's glory days.

"He used show up at the restaurant, even as mayor about four times a week and grab the mic and do a little singing, and it was pretty impressive," said Renee Brown, associate curator of the Palm Springs Historical Society.

Some who have visited the restaurant believe its large size made it difficult to manage which was reflected in the staff's attitude..

"We only got as far the wait station because the employees were so rude, we couldn't stand them and he had dress code! Did he not realize where he was?" said Bono's Restaurant visitor Richard Stone.

The restaurant was well known and it's happenings were often reported to the local news media. Twice Bono's Restaurant caught fire. Both incidents investigated as arson.

"There was also a big controversy when Sonny's step father and mother quit and refused to go back into the restaurant, and that was because of problems with the manager but it really caused a split in the family," said Brown.

Had it not been for his restaurant though, Sonny Bono may have never begun his political career.

"He wanted a larger sign and the city council would not okay that and so that spurred his run for mayor," Brown said.

While some have argued the building and tennis courts are yet another piece of Palm Springs charm destroyed to make space for housing, Brown says the building has little historical significance.

"I don't think the actual building itself had much architectural value. The history of Sonny is more as mayor for us than in his restaurant. But I'm going to be glad to see it used. It sat empty for so long and it's really been a blight so it's nice that it's going to come down and something that people actually use will be in there," said Brown.

