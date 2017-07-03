Vietnam Veteran Reflects On Importance Of July 4th

July 4th is a time to celebrate our freedom, and it is an especially meaningful day for our veterans.

Sergeant Frank Orzio is a two-time Purple Heart recipient, and served in the Vietnam war.

"When we got there we looked at each other and said, 'We made a mistake,'" said Orzio.

He said he didn't expect to see so much carnage in Vietnam.

"We got off the airplane, and there's body bags lined up on the runway," Orzio explained.

Orzio was just 20 years old, when he got hit in Vietnam.

"The side of my face was completely blown off, my right knee cap was gone, my left leg was gone, I got shot in the shoulder, I broke my neck. So I was in pretty bad shape," said Orzio.

Nearly dying at such a young age, sent Orzio into a depression.

"You're one person and you wake up and you see you're shot up and your face is half gone, that's hard to accept," he explained.

With the help of prosthetics, Orzio is in good spirits. He offers support to fellow marines at 29 Palms.

"I just go and visit to let them know, 'Hey you got the old guy still here you know,' and they get a kick out of it," he said.

Orzio's sacrifices make the Fourth of July even more meaningful.

"We fought to be free. We're a nation made up of many countries, many races of people, many religions," he said about why July 4th is so important.

Orzio is now a pastor and founded the Wounded Warrior Ministry. He travels over 1,500 miles a month to offer support to fellow veterans and families of those currently serving.