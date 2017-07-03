CVWD: Bob Hope Drive, Ramon Road Closures Continue into July - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

CVWD: Bob Hope Drive, Ramon Road Closures Continue into July

Rancho Mirage, CA -

Traffic delays will continue into mid-summer as the Coachella Valley Water District installs a new pipe on Bob Hope Drive.

A contractor is installing a 36-inch pipe to better serve existing and future customers in the area. The work will not interrupt water service.

However, drivers will find one left turn lane on westbound Ramon Road to Bob Hope Drive south closed throughout July.

There will also be sections of north and southbound traffic subject to one lane heading to Dinah Shore Drive.

Crews will be at the site overnight from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. and closures will be enforced 24 hours a day. 

The project is expected to be complete by the end of July.

