Man Dies After Bee Sting in Thermal Fields - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man Dies After Bee Sting in Thermal Fields

Posted: Updated:
Man Working in Thermal Fields Dies Following Bee Stings Man Working in Thermal Fields Dies Following Bee Stings
A man working in a field was stung and went into cardiac arrest. Officials say he died at the scene. A man working in a field was stung and went into cardiac arrest. Officials say he died at the scene.
Thermal, CA -

A field worker died in Thermal Monday after being stung by bees.

Riverside County firefighters responded at 9:31 a.m. to the area of Avenue 73 and Fillmore Street, where a man working in a field was stung and began suffering a medical emergency, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The man went into cardiac arrest and firefighters tried to resuscitate him, but he died on the scene, Newman said. It was unclear how many times the man was stung.

The exact cause of death remained under investigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teenager dies in Cathedral City Shooting

    Teenager dies in Cathedral City Shooting

    Monday, July 3 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-07-03 23:01:52 GMT

    Cathedral City Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a house on Tachevah Road early Sunday morning.

    KMIR Viewers tells us this happened at a house party. 

    Cathedral City Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a house on Tachevah Road early Sunday morning.

    KMIR Viewers tells us this happened at a house party. 

  • Man Dies After Bee Sting in Thermal Fields

    Man Dies After Bee Sting in Thermal Fields

    Monday, July 3 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-07-03 22:26:41 GMT
    Man Working in Thermal Fields Dies Following Bee StingsMan Working in Thermal Fields Dies Following Bee Stings

    A field worker died in Thermal Monday after being stung by bees. Riverside County firefighters responded at 9:31 a.m. to the area of Avenue 73 and Fillmore Street...

    A field worker died in Thermal Monday after being stung by bees. Riverside County firefighters responded at 9:31 a.m. to the area of Avenue 73 and Fillmore Street...

  • 70-Mile Chase Ends in Indio

    70-Mile Chase Ends in Indio

    Monday, July 3 2017 2:49 AM EDT2017-07-03 06:49:17 GMT

    A 70-mile high speed car chase began in Highland, and ends here in the valley as police chase a wanted parolee.

    A 70-mile high speed car chase began in Highland, and ends here in the valley as police chase a wanted parolee.

Powered by Frankly