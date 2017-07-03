Moderate Brush Fire Burns 10 Acres Near Beaumont - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Moderate Brush Fire Burns 10 Acres Near Beaumont

Brush fire burns 10 acres south of Banning. Brush fire burns 10 acres south of Banning.
Beaumont, CA -

A brush fire scorched about 10 acres of vegetation south of Beaumont Monday.

The fire was reported at 1:34 p.m. near Bolo Court and David Mountain Road, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department. About 60 firefighters were able to contain the blaze by about 2:20 p.m., she said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The fire burned about four miles north of the area where the Manzanita Fire charred 6,300 acres last week.

