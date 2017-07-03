Moderate Brush Fire Burns 10 Acres Near Beaumont

A brush fire scorched about 10 acres of vegetation south of Beaumont Monday.

The fire was reported at 1:34 p.m. near Bolo Court and David Mountain Road, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department. About 60 firefighters were able to contain the blaze by about 2:20 p.m., she said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The fire burned about four miles north of the area where the Manzanita Fire charred 6,300 acres last week.