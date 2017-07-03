Two Men Charged in Alleged Palm Desert Burglary Spree

Jeremiah Jackson, 21, and Francisco Segovia, 18, were each charged with 8 counts of burglary for alleged thefts in mid June.

Two young men were charged Monday with multiple burglary counts for allegedly carrying out a two-day crime spree in Palm Desert.

Jeremiah Jackson, 21, and Francisco Segovia, 18, both of Palm Desert, were each charged with eight counts of burglary for allegedly committing thefts June 10 and June 11 near the 1000 block of Pinehurst Lane.

Sheriff's deputies initially responded to a burglary at 11 p.m. June 10, but received multiple reports of other burglaries in the immediate area throughout the following day, said sheriff's Sgt. Chris Willison.

After being identified as suspects, the men were picked up by deputies in Palm Desert last Thursday.

Both men were being held on $315,000 bail, according to jail records.

Jackson is slated to appear in court Monday afternoon, while Segovia is expected to appear Wednesday.