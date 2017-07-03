Anniversary of Stonewall Riots Unites Palm Springs Residents

48 years ago, in the heart of New York City's Greenwich Village, an LGBT uprising was already underway. Ground zero was outside of the Stonewall Inn, when an unannounced raid orchestrated by NYPD Police officers began.

Minutes later hundreds of rioters met those officers in the streets, fighting for equal rights and for their sexual freedom.

"It didn't feel like it when we were doing it, it was just something we had to do," said Richard Pass, a witness to the riots.

He and Dick Busby lived two very different lives in 1969. But the night of June 28th, their fight for equal rights began almost simultaneously.

"Totally a coincidence, yes, a total coincidence," said Busby.

They had no idea who each other was at the time. Busby was visiting from Los Angeles with several friends, spending the majority of his time on Fire Island. Pass was living in the big apple, working at the British consulate. Both knew the importance of the Stonewall Inn.

"You didn't go out before sundown in New York City." Said Pass. "People waited to go the bar and they'd go to Stonewall where you could actually dance."

In 1969, the Stonewall Inn was one of the few bars where drag queens, homeless gay youth, and closeted gay men and women would come together and celebrate their individuality as a gay community. It was a place where gay behavior was accepted and celebrated...holding hands, kissing and dancing with someone of the same sex.

For many, it was a safe haven and a palace...although the building had no running water behind the bar. Used glasses were run through tubs of water and immediately reused. There were no fire exits, and the toilets overran consistently.

"It was so dark you couldn't see people, I was making out with some guy in the back of the bar," said Pass.

Moments after emerging from the back of the bar the morning of June 28th, he was greeted by an almost empty bar and an eerie silence inside.

"We looked out and there was all of these people being loaded up and I'm like oh my gosh we have a raid," said Pass.

Outside, a few hundred feet away, Dick Busby was making his way back to the Stonewall Inn for one last drink after spending the evening dining out with friends.

"There were cops and the paddy wagons and all those things that go along with a raid," said Busby.

Police raids on gay bars in cities across the country were very common, often happening at least once a month at each bar. In 1966, members of the Mafia invested in the Inn, turning it into a gay bar. They'd pay police cash upfront to keep their bar safe from those unexpected raids.

Things quickly unraveled on June 28th though, as several undercover officers were stationed inside of the bar and began their raid. Within minutes, 14 people were arrested but anger was growing in the streets of Greenwich Village.

"It was like no, we're not going to be arrested for having fun, we're not going to be arrested, we're not going to go back into the closet," said Pass.

The riots lasted for four days with hundreds of residents and bar patrons gathering to take back their bar in their village. Many of those people were impacted emotionally by the riots and were driven to take action on police brutality against the LGBT community.

Busby and Pass say the riots at Stonewall were the start of the modern gay rights movement.

"On June 28th, a year later, hundreds of us marched down 5th avenue, starting at the bar," said Pass. "We marched to central park and by that time, the crowd grew to thousands."

Busby and Pass continued their lives as out gay men and in that time, still never knew who each other was until 2017. Busby moved into the Stonewall Gardens, a LGBT senior assisted living facility in Palm Springs. He soon realized the name of his new home was directly connected to the Stonewall Inn

Months later, Pass began to volunteer along side his husband of 25 years. He met Busby and Stonewall quickly came up in conversation.

"My husband painted that picture up there, that's the Stonewall Inn, a little tiny hole in the wall," said Pass. "And that's how I found out that you were at the same bar that night," said Pass.

It's been a constant trip down memory lane for the two, as they share their lives, loves and memories of what Stonewall meant to them. Last year, the two experienced a rebirth at the Stonewall in. President Barack Obama designated the site of the stonewall riots and surrounding areas, a national monument in recognition to human and gay rights.