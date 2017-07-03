70-Mile Chase Ends in Indio - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

70-Mile Chase Ends in Indio

KMIR Angela Monroe, Anchor / Reporter
Indio, CA -

A 70-mile high speed car chase began in Highland, and ends here in the valley as police chase a wanted parolee.

In KMIR viewer video you can see at least eight police vehicles quickly chasing a car Saturday night on Washington Street in Palm Desert.

It started at 9pm Saturday in Highland when San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies spotted a stolen vehicle.

The chase then continued all the way to here, ending with a crash in Indio at 42nd and Glass Road.

35-year-old Jason Beach of Desert Hot Springs was booked for several warrants, for new charges including grand theft auto, and the sheriff's department says he's a registered sex offender out of compliance.
 

