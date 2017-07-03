Expect More Heat Waves in the Valley

National Weather Service meteorologists say we should expect at least another intense heat wave in July, and then again in August.

After a row of record breaking days in June, we ask if excessive heat the new normal.

"I always tell myself I'm going to get used to it you know, and it's just been insane, you just can't get used to this," said Palm Springs resident, Matt Sambrano.

"It's like living in the cold climates where it is snowing and you have to stay inside, but it's the opposite, it's so hot you have to stay indoors," said Desert Hot Springs resident, Liza Kaplan.

For those who think this early heat wave mean we met our quota, here's National Weather Service meteorologist, Alex Tardy, "If we could use up our heat tickets so to speak, that would be nice."

Unfortunately no, there will be more heat waves this summer, and with three days of 122 degrees in June it was intense.

"I think what really emphasizes the magnitude of this heat wave is the duration and the fact that we're talking all time highs of 123... and we're one degree short of that, three times," said Tardy.

2016 was second hottest year on record in country, and number one hottest in parts of California.

Tardy says extreme weather is the new normal.

"The past ten years have been running much above normal, not just in Palm Springs, but all of California."

The National Weather Service keeps their official monitors at the Palm Springs Airport and Thermal Airport,



Tardy says they're tracking and projecting longer summers, "Our long term normals are going up, slowly. And that's more an indication of climate change or climate variability."

This week forecast to be above average temperatures again, but some are finding the silver lining.

"I mean going to work is always nice because you don't have to use your own air conditioner at home," said Sambrano.