Man Shot to Death during Fight in Cathedral City

Cathedral City Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a house on Tachevah Road early Sunday morning.

KMIR Viewers tells us this happened at a house party.

Officers say the shooting happened around 2:40am Sunday on the 68-500 block of Tachevah Road.

Investigators say a fight happened between two groups of males, and during that argument, handguns were drawn.

The victim was shot multiple times, his identity hasn't been released yet.

The suspects ran away, and have not been found yet.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: Hispanic Male 18-21 years of age 5'6-5'8 medium build Wearing a blue Shirt with Blue Jeans

Suspect 2: Hispanic Male 18-21 years of age 5'8 130 pounds wearing a Red Shirt Black shorts

Suspect 3: Hispanic Male 18-21 years of age 5'8-5'9 medium build wearing a blue shirt dark jeans

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0398.

