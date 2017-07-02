Protect Your Pets From Fireworks

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is having a 4th of July special this weekend. All pets are $17.76, but with Independence Day comes fireworks, and that means more dogs run away.

While most of us spend the Fourth of July with friends and family, this will be four-legged Reese's third Independence Day at the shelter.

"It's definitely a little disappointing when I come in the next day to see that he's still there," said Manny Guerra, who works at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

Reese has been up for adoption at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter for over two years.

"He really really likes just being next to someone just doing nothing. He's quite the couch potato," said Guerra.

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter expects to get more animals this week.

"In particular, the 5th of July, we'll have a lot of dogs between animal control finding them, and the city and good Samaritans finding them on the street," said the Director of Operations, Daniel Sumner.

"A lot of the animals do get startled with the fireworks and a lot of parties, BBQs. We do have a lot of strays that come in because of that," said Linda Rodriguez.

Sumner said the best thing you can do this 4th of July is to make sure your dog is micro chipped.

"If you have micro chipped your pets, please contact the micro chipping company and make sure your information is accurate," Sumner added.

A tip you might not have heard, playing classical and reggae music to drown out the booms.

"The most recent studies actually show that reggae 3-4 hours a day is very calming," said Sumner.

As for Reese, Guerra hopes this will be his last Fourth of July at the shelter.

"I know that his family is out there somewhere, we just got to find them," said Guerra.