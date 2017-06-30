Rancho Mirage Boys' Basketball Team Compete In Big Island Invitational

Aloha! That's what the Rattlers were saying when they landed in Hawaii on Tuesday for the Big Island Invitational.

Rancho Mirage is the only mainland team competing in the tournament which is made up of 9 varsity teams from around the Big Island.

How did Rancho Mirage land in this tournament? Rattlers boy’s basketball head coach Rob Hanmer said local referees have been asking him to bring a team to the tournament for the past 20 years and he felt the time was finally right.

While there, the guys are exploring the island. A zip lining tour was just one of the many activities on the to do list. The team has been enjoying the beautiful beaches and went snorkeling.

Some well-deserved fun for the Rattlers as the team won their third straight De Anza League championship this past season after going undefeated in league play.

As the saying goes, work hard play hard.