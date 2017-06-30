Remembering the Yarnell 19



The Granite Mountain Hotshots, were an elite team of wildland firefighters from Arizona. Video of the crew moments before they battle Yarnell Hill fire in 2013, shows them overlooking the blaze. They were trained and ready, then the winds shifted ...

Radio communications captured their last words: Granite Mountain Hotshots, we are in front of the flaming front ... our escape route has been cut off.

The 19 were surrounded by flames and trapped in a canyon ... all 19 died. Two of them were from Southern California. Christopher Mackenzie, just 30-years-old, was from Hemet.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Bonifacio De La Cruz still remembers where he was when heard the tragic news, "There was a group of us when we heard, and obviously, we were all astonished to lose one member of a fire service family, regardless of agency is heartbreaking but to lose a whole crew of 19 is even almost difficult if not impossible to fathom."

He and Captain Fernado Herrera have over 60 years of combined experience fighting fires. They know how fierce and unpredictable wildfires can be.

"You could be in a situation where it's calm, the fire's not doing anything and all of a sudden there could be a wind shift or a gust of wind that came of nowhere and now it's an inferno behind you or to the side of you," says Herrera.

But despite the dangers all they think about is doing the task at hand.

"Whether we're saving a life of somebody having a heart attack, or we're fighting a wildland fire or we're cutting somebody out of a vehicle, we do the job as best as we can as best as we can."

"And if it takes your life to do that?" I ask.

"If it takes my life to do that and I have to rescue someone in order for someone else to live then that's the price that I'll have to pay," answers Herrera with no hesitation.

That's the answer firefighters always give.

"It's part of our job we inherit danger when we enter this profession," says Herrera.

That's part of what creates a bond among heroes.

"For us in the fire service to lose our brothers and sisters a tragic loss, it stays in our memories, it stays in our hearts, we'll always remember them."