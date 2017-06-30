Tobacco Tax Increase To Go Into Effect

Back in November, California voters approved proposition 56, which raised the tobacco tax rate on cigarettes and other tobacco products. The new tax officially kicks in starting tomorrow, but it's already affecting many in our community. Smoke shop owners across the desert say this isn't great for them, especially when most haven't seen profits in months. Others though, are saying this new tax is a blessing in disguise.

Gamal Lutfy, the owner of the Smoke Shop in Cathedral city told us he has already put everything for sale and will close shop in August. The rushed decision comes as a result of the tobacco tax, which also includes little cigars and even e-cigarettes sold with nicotine.

Lefty told us "it's not fair but what can you do, you know, it's the law" and that it's driving customers away.



The current tax rate was 27 percent, but starting tomorrow it will skyrocket to 67 percent. That means each pack of cigarettes will go up 2-bucks across California and the cigarette tax will be about 14 cents a piece.



Taylor Jano, a smoker who works in Cathedral city, says the price for a pack of smokes has gotten so out hand that she's doesn't get them at the store anymore. In fact she says she buys them at the casino instead of the gas station because it's $4.00 at most to get a pack there if you buy them with a card.

However, while some say the elevated prices aren't enough to keep them from smoking these, others say it's breaking bank and well, it's not enough to keep lighting up.Johnny Delgado told us the tax was making him reconsider.

He said, "I think I'm going to quit actually...i think it's a good influence and i hope that everybody follows suit."



With the new law, the state is expected to make over a billion dollars over the next year. The money will mostly be used to cover the cost of healthcare for low-income Californians. It will also cover prevention programs and medical research for tobacco related diseases, including lung, throat, and liver cancer.