Man Punches Customer At Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.

A customer who witnessed a man getting punched in the face on Wednesday at the Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.said it all started because employees refused to serve him for not wearing a shirt.

The video shows a man yelling at the employees, and an employee yelling back for him to leave.

Customers to the Desert Hot springs Carl's Jr. said homeless often harass the employees at that location.

"They mistreat them all the time, they know they're not supposed to be here. They know there's no public bathrooms, and they're always hanging out in the back of the restaurant," said Dave Froehle, a frequent Carl's Jr. customer.

An off-duty employee said he punched the man because the man appeared to be threatening his girlfriend.

Police said the best thing to do in a situation like this is call 911.

"You don't know what their background is. You don't know what their mental history or if they're on drugs or they're just mad. You don't know, so it's best to just leave it alone and call the police department," explained Deputy Chief Jim Henson with the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Jeff Horton, the VFW Post 1534 Commander, said he knows the man in the jacket. He said he believes the man is a homeless Vietnam veteran suffering from PTSD.

"You never want to start yelling at a person with PTSD. You're going to escalate the problem faster than what it anticipates. What you want to do is say 'Ok, Yes sir, what is the main problem that I can help you?," said Jeff Horton.

He said getting physical was not the right answer.

"For someone to punch somebody in the jaw like that, especially a young kid like that... that guy was probably 30 years older than him. He punched him in the face, knocked him out cold and then left him there?" said Horton.

The customer who witnessed everything unfold told me the man was unconscious for nearly 10 minutes, and walked away with a bloody face, but seemed to be okay.