One Dead, One Injured in Solo Vehicle Desert Center Crash

Desert Center, CA -

One person was killed and another person injured today when a vehicle went off the freeway and through a fence in Desert Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 10, just east of the interchange at state Route 177.

A CHP incident log indicates that a vehicle went off the right side of the freeway and through a fence, killing one person inside the vehicle.

One other person in the crash was being transported to a hospital, the CHP reported. That person's condition was unknown.

