Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 10 Slows Traffic

A car crashed through the center divider on Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms today, blocking lanes on both sides of the freeway and snarling traffic in both directions.

The crash was reported at 1:39 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 10, west of Cook Street. Three people were injured in the crash but the extent of the injuries is unknown as well as what prompted the crash.

The vehicle slammed through the center divider and ended up on its side, blocking the left lanes in both directions. As of 2:30 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up as far as Monterey Avenue, while westbound traffic was clogged past Washington Street.