Manzanita Fire Nearly 100% Contained

A fire that's scorched 6,300 acres in the Banning Pass was nearly 100 percent contained today. The blaze, dubbed the ``Manzanita Fire,'' broke out shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in the area of state Route 79 and Dump Road, near the Lamb Canyon landfill south of Beaumont.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was 98 percent contained as of 11 a.m. Full containment was expected by nightfall. Communities initially in the path of the brusher, including Mount Edna, Poppet Flats, Silent Valley and Twin Pines, were no longer under threat, and evacuation orders for those unincorporated areas, along with surrounding locations, were lifted Wednesday. There were no reports of structures damaged by the fire.

According to Cal Fire, about 130 personnel remain deployed on the fire lines, with air tankers and water-dropping helicopters on standby at Hemet-Ryan Airport.

At the height of the blaze, more than 1,300 firefighters were battling the flames, with crews from Hemet, Idyllwild, March Air Reserve Base, Murrieta, Riverside and San Bernardino County. The wildfire burned in an easterly direction, forcing the closure of the 79 for more than 12 hours and disrupting traffic on state Route 243.

A wreck involving two vehicles on Highway 79 south of Beaumont sparked the fire. Two people suffered unspecified injuries in the crash and were treated at Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley.