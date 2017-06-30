Manzanita Fire Nearly 100% Contained

Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished. "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...
We've seen crash after crash on this stretch of the 10 Freeway, many of them deadly. In 2016, there were 224 accidents from Dillon Road to Desert Center, that's double from the previous year. The California Highway Patrol says this year is even worse. "Well, clearly there's a problem out there," says Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, (D) CA-56th District. In an exclusive interview, KMIR asked him how many more people have to die on this stretch of highway before...
Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol are on scene of a charter bus and big rig collision. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. The bus had approximately 30 or more occupants with at least 1 possible injury. The big rig is still on fire. Stay tuned with KMIR as this story develops.
