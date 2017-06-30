CHP Fourth of July Anti-DUI Campaign Begins Today - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

CHP Fourth of July Anti-DUI Campaign Begins Today

Riverside County, CA -

California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up patrols on state highways and roads today through Tuesday to catch drunken drivers and other traffic violators as part of the agency's annual Fourth of July weekend crackdown.

The CHP's ``maximum enforcement period'' will start at 6 p.m. and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, during which all available officers will hit the streets for targeted anti-DUI patrols.

``Officers will be patrolling the roadways this Fourth of July holiday weekend to ensure motorists are arriving safely at their destination,'' CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said.

Officers from the Beaumont, Indio, Riverside and Temecula CHP stations will fan out on inland freeways, highways and unincorporated roads during the campaign.

During last year's Fourth of July MEP, the CHP arrested 1,118 motorists on suspicion of DUI statewide. According to the agency, 35 people were killed in collisions investigated by the CHP during that time.

The agency, along with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and all municipal police departments throughout the county, are taking part in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's ``Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over'' campaign.

According to the NHTSA, during Fourth of July periods spanning 2011 to 2015, 751 people were killed in DUI-related crashes nationwide.

``Travel at a safe speed, fasten your seat belt, and designate a sober driver if your holiday plans include alcohol,'' Farrow said. ``These choices could save your life or the life of someone you love.''

