You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.

"I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria.

Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio Police Department's timeline, Audrey stopped at her sister's home in Coachella between 8:00 and 8:45 that night. A stop she made on her way to pick up Jonathan.

"She told her that, that she was there to meet Jon like half-ways, or something like that he had gone to visit some friends," says Maria.

Jonathan did not have a car and several people have told investigators he was coming back from Brawley with friends, police say the couple did meet up. Where? No one knows. But that night maria did communicate with Audrey.

"I asked her, 'Mija, where are you?' she texted me from her phone, when I spoke to her," says Maria adding that it was past 8:00 and she told her she was with Jonathan.

When asked if she sounded afraid, her father Jose Luis says, no because she sent a picture. The picture sent from her phone is the one on all the missing fliers. But now we have learned the picture was not taken that day and Audrey did not come home. They thought it was odd Audrey didn't come, but they weren't worried, except for one detail that bothered her sister.

"She says, 'But the thing is is that every time I text, every time I call it's going straight either to voicemail or it says it's not being delivered,' I'm like, 'what do you mean?" says Maria.

When Audrey didn't come home after class at College of the Desert, Maria got scared. At around 2:30 Friday morning out of desperation Maria contacted OnStar, the in car electronic tracking service, in hopes they'd give them the location of Audrey's SUV (a 2010, gray, GMC Terrain).

"I said, 'Can you tell me where the car is located?' they couldn't tell me they said you have to file a report with the police department," says Maria.

Then they made a call they never imagined they would make: calling the Indio Police Department to file a missing person's report.

"They came in did the missing report then they called them, they called on star ... that's when they found the car in Beaumont," says Maria.

The SUV was locked, empty and just parked on the side of the 10 Freeway, west of Oak Valley Parkway, and showed no signs of struggle or an attack. Investigators told the families dogs picked up their scent 50 feet into a field.

Hundreds of miles away, in Alabama, Mayra Torres, Jonathan's mother gets a phone call, one she never thought she'd receive. Her 28-year-old son is missing. She packed the laundry she was folding and began her search for Jonathan and Audrey.

"When I came out here I didn't expect it for it to be this long, life's been put on hold," says Mayra,

It's been almost two months since his disappearance. Time feels like the enemy.

"Things vanish people forget, stories change and it's just another day of more rumors to be added," says Mayra.

She has run through every scenario in her head, she does not believe Jonathan was ever in Brawley, she says he ordered pizza from Dominos and it should have been delivered around 6:00 the night he disappeared, "Unless you're flying, unless you have something that's really quick, how the heck did you make it to Brawley and back? So no."

Investigators also say Audrey's phone never used cell towers outside of the valley and has not been active since May 10 at midnight, investigators told Jonathan's family the same about his phone. Something their friends and family find troubling since both were active on social media.

But there is one thing. Social media has opened a door to another world, a world of people slightly familiar and strangers.

"This one man's been making comments, and I'm like I've seen this name and someone had imessaged me the beginning of June and she says, 'you know this is weird this person what he's saying,' and I look at it and it's the same person ... I saw the name and yes, it is Aaron. I see the things that he wrote in this recent one, what is it patience is a virtue or something, to me it's like, hmm," says Audrey's mom.

It's not clear if investigators have talked to this mysterious man named Aaron from Facebook.

Some rumors swirling on social media are more disturbing than others.

"The big one, what if this is drugs? What if this is cartel? We read. It's there, I don't know what this is about," says Jonathan's mom.

That has caused both families to wonder who is out there who knows something and has remained silent ... silent to the pain of not just one mother, but two.

And I look at her eyes and I think, 'Mija what were you thinking? What were you thoughts? What are you thinking right now.' and I fall asleep like that, I actually fall asleep looking at her picture," says Audrey's mother with tears streaming down her face.

"Help them come home, if they're dead, let us put their spirit to rest, but do not let them wander out there. You can't be that cruel," says Jonathan's mother through tears and anger.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is now in charge of the investigation, they ask anyone who has any information to call the special tip line set up just for this case: (760) 393-3544

