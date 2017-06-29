Teenage Girl Allegedly Robs Fellow Teen With BB Gun at La Quinta - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Teenage Girl Allegedly Robs Fellow Teen With BB Gun at La Quinta Park

La Quinta, CA -

A teenage girl carrying what turned out to be a BB gun robbed a 15-year-old boy of his cell phone at gunpoint in La Quinta, a sheriff's sergeant said today.

The robbery occurred about 3 p.m. Wednesday at La Quinta Park. The boy told deputies that the girl, who's also 15, had what appeared to be a black handgun in her waistband, said Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Chris Frederick.

Deputies later found the girl at a home in the 79000 block of Desert Stream Drive, just north of the park, where they recovered the victim's phone and the BB gun, Frederick said.

The park is down the street from La Quinta High School, but it is unknown if either teen is a student there. The girl, whose name was withheld because of her age, was booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall in Indio on suspicion of robbery, the sergeant said.

