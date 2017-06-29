Teenage Girl Allegedly Robs Fellow Teen With BB Gun at La Quinta Park

A teenage girl carrying what turned out to be a BB gun robbed a 15-year-old boy of his cell phone at gunpoint in La Quinta, a sheriff's sergeant said today.

The robbery occurred about 3 p.m. Wednesday at La Quinta Park. The boy told deputies that the girl, who's also 15, had what appeared to be a black handgun in her waistband, said Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Chris Frederick.

Story: Man Accused of Fatally Assaulting 4-Year-Old Pleads Not Guilty

Deputies later found the girl at a home in the 79000 block of Desert Stream Drive, just north of the park, where they recovered the victim's phone and the BB gun, Frederick said.

Story: Morning Raids Net Numerous Arrests, Seizures

The park is down the street from La Quinta High School, but it is unknown if either teen is a student there. The girl, whose name was withheld because of her age, was booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall in Indio on suspicion of robbery, the sergeant said.